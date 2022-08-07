PM Update: Oppressive heat and humidity with us again on Monday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors A strong area of high pressure parked off the East Coast continues to pump in the heat and humidity today and for the next few days. The focus of daily storm activity has shifted away from our region for the moment, which also takes with it the chance of brief relief from the heat in the form of a heavy downpour. That’s not to say that some of you won’t get a bit wet this evening, but most of us will just have to “enjoy” the oppressive conditions tonight and again tomorrow.

Through tonight: Isolated showers and storms will continue to pop up through the evening hours. Most of the action is likely to stay north and west of the DMV. Any storms that do develop will be slow-moving and feature heavy downpours. Storm chances will end after sunset. Very warm and muggy overnight, with temperatures and dew point values in the low to mid-70s and a light south wind.



Tomorrow (Monday): Yet another hot and humid day with the risk of afternoon storms. Partly sunny skies won’t stop temperatures from rising into the mid-90s, with a heat index near or above 100 degrees at times. Isolated storms will develop in the afternoon, but most of the storm activity should once again stay to the north and west of D.C. Warm and muggy conditions persist tomorrow night, with low temperatures in the mid-70s and near 100 percent humidity.

See Molly Robey's forecast through the week.

U.K. drought: Much of Britain is in the midst of a prolonged drought this summer. From the source of the Thames river drying up to Scotland issuing its first-ever water restrictions, the extreme lack of meaningful precipitation is starting to take its toll. Just one look at the most recent satellite view of the London area today shows just how little greenness the island has at the moment.

Terra/MODIS view of southeast England today & on this day 2 years ago, when 36.4°C was reached at Heathrow & Kew Gardens (at the time the 9th hottest day on record, now down in 11th place).



Grasses turned brown in both summers, but this year just takes it to another level. pic.twitter.com/7FZU26w7lp — Dr Simon Lee (@SimonLeeWx) August 7, 2022

