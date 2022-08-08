PM Update: Isolated downpours into evening, with a hot and humid repeat Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flash flood warning for northwestern Prince George’s County until 7 p.m. * We picked up yet another 90-degree day, and high humidity made it feel even hotter. Heat indexes were around 100 this afternoon. Near instant sweat, then lots more to follow. The high temperatures have mixed with high humidity to cause a few intense showers and storms in the area this afternoon. They’ll wane with sunset. We do it all again Tuesday.

Through Tonight: A shower or storm will pester a few spots into evening. Many pop up and die off quickly but some could dump a few inches fast, causing some isolated flooding. This activity should mainly wane by sunset. With humidity holding the warmth in, lows are far from low. They end up mainly in a mid-70s to near 80 range.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It will be something of a repeat of today, but perhaps a somewhat hotter version. Partial sunshine and murky air will lead to billowing clouds producing showers and storms in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the main threat outside being lightning, heavy rain and isolated damaging wind. Before any rain, temperatures will head for the low and mid-90s. Heat index values will be near or above 100 at peak.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate, as is weed and grass pollen. Tree pollen is low.

90-degree days: Over the past 30 days, there have been 17 days at or above 90, compared to about 15 normally. While the District continues to run somewhat below average to date, we’re closing in with 27 through today. Per the 1991-2010 averages used by the Weather Service, the city is running two behind the typical 29 to date.

27 days this summer at or above 90 in DC, including today. Closing in on average to date, but once we get past the next few days none on the horizon at the moment.



Last 30 days have had 17 which is a few above average for the stretch. #dcwx pic.twitter.com/1TG85x6OZ9 — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) August 8, 2022

