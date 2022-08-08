D.C.-area forecast: Steamy through Wednesday with some storm chances

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: It’s just too darn muggy. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: Low 90s.

Tonight: Evening storm possible. Muggy. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, sultry. Late-day storm chance. Highs: Low 90s Forecast in detail We’re in the midst of the second-worst stretch of heat and humidity of the summer, which will last three more days. This mugginess will fuel the opportunity for late-day showers and storms, especially Wednesday. Friday into the weekend, we welcome much less humid and cooler weather.

Today (Monday): The air is thick and uncomfortable from the moment you step outside. And as the sun gets higher, it just gets worse. Pop-up afternoon clouds offer just temporary shade with highs in the low 90s and heat indexes near 100 (dew points in the low to mid-70s). A sun shower or brief downpour can’t be ruled out, but most of the storms are probably out toward the mountains. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few pop-up showers and storms could enter the area in the evening, especially north and west of Washington, but most of us are dry. Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid-70s in most spots, but upper 70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s more or less a carbon copy of Monday. Amid partly sunny skies, highs reach the low 90s but it feels like 100 with the oppressive humidity. A few pop-up showers and storms could develop as the afternoon wears on. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the evening, followed by another partly cloudy and muggy night. Lows again range through the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is a lot like Monday and Tuesday: steamy. Highs head toward 90 degrees. Clouds become numerous in the afternoon and evening, with showers and storms likely as a cold front approaches. Some storms could produce very heavy rain, localized flooding, dangerous lightning and damaging wind gusts. Still humid overnight Wednesday into early Thursday with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

The forecast for Thursday is contingent on the front pushing far enough south for humidity to fall and rain chances to diminish. Right now, it looks like we could hang on to some lingering humidity and perhaps the chance of some scattered showers — especially in our southern and eastern areas. Highs should reach the mid-80s or so. We should finally clear out and cool down Thursday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The period from Friday to Sunday looks magnificent with partly sunny skies, lower-than-average humidity (dew points in the 50s and maybe even 40s) and enjoyable high temperatures from 80 to 85. The nights are mostly clear and comfortable, with lows mostly in the 60s, except some upper 50s in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium

