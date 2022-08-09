D.C.-area forecast: Oppressive heat and humidity before outrageously nice weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: We’ll deal with the heat and/or storms for a couple more days, and then it gets nice! Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, humid, late-day storm chance. Highs: 92-97.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, evening storm chance. Lows: 74-78.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, p.m. storms likely. Highs: 88-92. Forecast in detail High heat and humidity weigh us down again today with slightly higher odds of late-day showers and thunderstorms, and an even better chance of storms tomorrow. This summer stagnation should start easing by Thursday with significant improvement by Friday into the weekend. In fact, this could be one of the nicest weather weekends of this whole summer.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly a Monday repeat with a bit higher chances for afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Partly to mostly sunny skies fuel another round of lower to middle 90s around the area with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) driving heat indexes near and above 100. Hot breezes blow from the southwest at 5 t0 10 mph. Scattered storms could develop after 3 p.m. or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A chance for scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s. Light breezes from the southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies might cloud up faster in the afternoon with more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs range from the slightly cooler upper 80s to low 90s, but humidity stays moderate to high (dew points again in the low 70s). Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph, except gustier around thunderstorms, some which could produce strong to severe winds and flooding. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms (localized flooding possible) with humid lows in the lower to maybe middle 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday could see some morning clouds, but then partly sunny skies return by afternoon. Temperatures still reach to the hotter side in the upper 80s to around 90; however, humidity begins to drop off sharply in the afternoon with much lower dew points. It may actually start to feel slightly comfortable. Thursday night could see a few clouds around as lows drop into the 60s with considerably less humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday to Sunday continues to look outrageously nice with sunny skies, highs only in the lower to middle 80s, and the cherry on top is the very low, non-August-like humidity. Dew points are at least in the 50s with a chance for some 40s too. Friday and Saturday nights should be mostly clear and comfortable with a larger range of lows from the middle 50s (!) in the outer suburbs to the middle 60s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

