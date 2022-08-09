PM Update: Wednesday will be a little less scorching than today

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A few showers and storms dot the area into evening. For the most part, they’re no big deal. One or two could drop a lot of rain, though. Lows range from about 73 to 78. Winds are light from the west.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s another sultry one, although temperatures are down somewhat compared to today. Bubbling clouds in the day mean showers and thunderstorms are again possible during the afternoon and evening. Some of these could drop flooding rain and deliver strong gusty wind, in addition to producing copious lightning. Before any of that, highs are around 90.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low.
