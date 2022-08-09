Northern Mexico has a historic water shortage. These maps explain why. As water demand has grown, researchers say a lack of rain and mismanagement has led to one of the worst droughts in the northern half of the country

Water has become a sacred commodity in northern Mexico. Reservoirs have been hitting the bottom of their basins. Taps have been running dry for millions of people in Monterrey, where the water shortage was called a matter of national security. Water bills have skyrocketed. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight People have burned pipes that could divert water away to other cities. Truck drivers delivering water have been kidnapped.

Ranchers in rural areas have lost livestock or sold them prematurely because they can’t feed them.

“People are making lines to obtain a few liters of water…I wonder how it is possible that they reach this level?” said Víctor Magaña-Rueda, a climatologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. “In March, nobody was talking about the socioeconomic drought, and all of a sudden we realized that Monterrey was facing one of the worst droughts ever seen in the area.”

For more than a year, northern Mexico has experienced abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions, but water shortages have become increasingly dire in recent months.

As demand has grown, researchers say a lack of rain and especially water mismanagement has led to one of the worst droughts in the northern half of the country. As populations continue to increase and temperatures keep rising, speeding up evaporation from the land surface, water issues will worsen without better adaptation.

“We should really change water management in not only in terms of climate change and what may result from it, but also in terms of water demands. Our population has grown. Water demands grow. So things should change,” Magaña-Rueda said.

Dry conditions are not rare in northern Mexico. Much of the land consists of desert or a semi-arid climate, typically receiving less than 30 inches of rain per year.

Rainfall this year has been lower than normal, however. Northeastern Mexico has been perpetually dry since January, receiving no rainfall during some months, which is somewhat unusual even during dry season.

The North American Drought Monitor shows drought conditions across Mexico, primarily based on precipitation amounts; about half of the country is experiencing at least a moderate drought.

Drought intensity Data as of June 30 Abnormally dry Exceptional drought U.S. Gulf of Mexico Mexico Mexico City Drought intensity Data as of June 30 Abnormally dry Exceptional drought U.S. Gulf of Mexico Mexico Mexico City Pacific Ocean Drought intensity Data as of June 30 Abnormally dry Exceptional drought United States Sonora Chihuahua Coahuila Gulf of Mexico Nuevo Leon Mexico Mexico City Pacific Ocean Belize Guat.

Oceanographer Benjamín Martínez López said some of the rainfall deficit is because of the temporary presence of La Niña, which is characterized by a cooling of surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The cooler ocean temperatures are linked to fewer clouds, less rainfall and more evaporation in northeastern Mexico.

Increased temperatures from human-caused climate change can also intensify evaporation, dry out soils and worsen drought. Mexico has warmed around 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) since pre-industrial times. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has already documented an increase in drought in the region, which is projected to continue worsening in the future as temperatures rise.

Human-induced climate change can also amplify the effects of naturally occurring patterns, such as La Niña.

However, researchers say the low rainfall and rising surface temperatures do not fully explain the water shortages, especially in Monterrey.

“Monterrey has been increasing their water consumption very, very rapidly,” Magaña-Rueda said.

Water levels in the three dams that supply water to the city are dwindling. In July, water levels were so low in the Cerro Prieto reservoir that no water could be extracted. The Presa Rodgrigo Gomez reservoir, commonly known as La Boca reservoir, is also nearly empty, as shown in satellite imagery at the top of the page and below. The reservoir near the El Cuchillo Dam, located east of Monterrey, was at less than half capacity a few weeks ago.

Detail MEXICO 2021 shoreline Dam Santiago 2022 shoreline 1/4 MILE Note: 2021 shoreline is the median extent between June 28 and July 12. 2022 shoreline is the median extent between June 27 and July 11. Source: Planet Labs PBC Detail MEXICO 2021 shoreline Dam Santiago 2022 shoreline 1/4 MILE Note: 2021 shoreline is the median extent between June 28 and July 12. 2022 shoreline is the median extent between June 27 and July 11. Source: Planet Labs PBC Detail MEXICO 2021 shoreline Dam Santiago 2022 shoreline 1/4 MILE Note: 2021 shoreline is the median extent between June 28 and July 12. 2022 shoreline is the median extent between June 27 and July 11. Source: Planet Labs PBC

Groundwater is also near record lows. Groundwater is used to help supplement supplies when surface water is often unavailable or running low, overexploited during drought. It usually takes months to years to replenish. As of Aug. 1, satellite data showed groundwater across northern Mexico was near record lows compared to the long-term average.

“What this shows is that they are pumping a lot of water to face the drought,” said Magaña-Rueda, who cited illegal well pumping activity too. “There is no real control…and it’s more critical in regions where precipitation is, in general, meager, like in northern Mexico.”

Groundwater conditions Groundwater wetness percentile as of August 1, compared to 1948-2012 Drier Wetter U.S. Gulf of Mexico Mexico Mexico City Groundwater conditions Groundwater wetness percentile as of August 1, compared to 1948-2012 Drier Wetter U.S. Gulf of Mexico Mexico Mexico City Groundwater conditions Groundwater wetness percentile as of August 1, compared to 1948-2012 Drier Wetter United States Sonora Chihuahua Coahuila Nuevo Laredo Gulf of Mexico Nuevo Leon Monterrey Mexico Pacific Ocean Mexico City Belize Guatemala Groundwater conditions Groundwater wetness percentile as of August 1, compared to 1948-2012 Drier Wetter Tijuana United States Sonora Hermosillo Coahuila Chihuahua Nuevo Laredo Nuevo Leon Gulf of Mexico Monterrey La Paz Mexico Mazatlán Cancún Guadalajara Pacific Ocean Mexico City Veracruz Belize Oaxaca Guatemala

Benjamín Ordoñez-Díaz, an adjunct researcher at the Monterrey Institute of Technology, said water demand has gone up in recent decades due to a growing population and an increase in the number of large companies and agriculture activity. Monterrey’s population has doubled since 1990, with the metropolitan area exceeding 5 million people today.

“The drought in the past only affects cattle and farmers in the beginning, but in this moment affects families, affects farmers, cattle and all the industries who have been developing in this area,” Díaz said.

Much of the drought has affected people in poorer neighborhoods. While authorities limited water supplies to residents, several large companies such as breweries and soda factories in Monterrey continued to receive water needed to maintain their activities.

“People in Monterrey don’t have access to water, but at the same time, you get pictures from golf fields— green – receiving enough water,” said López, a lecturer at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. “The distribution of water is not okay.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that the growing number of industries has strained water supplies and called on companies and farmers to give some of their water supplies to the public during the drought. Heineken, the beer producer, offered some of its water provisions and donated a well.

The end of the drought is uncertain. Many are relying on tropical cyclones to bring water to the desert and replenish reservoirs. Hurricane forecasters have projected an above-average Atlantic hurricane season, another effect of La Niña, but activity has been low so far. Forecasters expect it to pick up soon but depending on a tropical cycle for rainfall is risky in a constantly changing climate.

“Expecting a tropical cyclone to help water management in the region is not an intelligent activity,” said Magaña-Rueda. “We have been maintaining the same practices as a few decades ago, and so that is unsustainable.”

Magaña-Rueda said the government and locals need to implement more sustainable practices, including less overall water consumption even outside of times of drought. People need to diversify water sources, not only relying on surface and groundwater in a warming world. The government should also create better drought mitigation plans and update water policies.

“The best time to act against drought is when there is no drought,” said Magaña-Rueda. “That is what what adaptation is all about."

About this story

Groundwater conditions data sourced from NASA Grace. Drought monitor data sourced from North American Drought Monitor. Satellite imagery and reservoir shoreline extents for 2021 and 2022 sourced from analysis by Planet Labs PBC.

