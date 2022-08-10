PM Update: Steady rain ends tonight, but showers possible into early Thursday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood warning into the overnight much of the immediate area * Our recent string of steamy and sweaty days went out with a bang. Widespread showers and storms are the first indication things are about to change. A cold front that’s responsible for the rumbles is about to turn our pattern to the pleasant. We go from the 90s of recent to increasingly comfortable 80s in the days to come. The big news is probably that humidity is going away for a while.

Through Tonight: With high water still around be alert and stay out of any flooded roads or other pathways. Light to moderate rain with some rumbles persists into the late evening, but generally in a tapering fashion. Overnight, skies trend clearer, although additional briefer showers are possible through the night. Lows range from about 70 to 75. Winds out of the west early turn more northwest and northerly with time.

Tomorrow (Thursday): There could be a few showers around early. Otherwise, skies continue to trend clearer. It’s a day of transition when it comes to humidity, but it’ll be noticeably less muggy by evening if not prior. Winds are out of the north-northwest around five to 10 mph. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores and tree pollen are low/moderate. Grass and weed pollen are low.

