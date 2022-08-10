PM Update: Steady rain ends tonight, but showers possible into early Thursday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: With high water still around be alert and stay out of any flooded roads or other pathways. Light to moderate rain with some rumbles persists into the late evening, but generally in a tapering fashion. Overnight, skies trend clearer, although additional briefer showers are possible through the night. Lows range from about 70 to 75. Winds out of the west early turn more northwest and northerly with time.
Tomorrow (Thursday): There could be a few showers around early. Otherwise, skies continue to trend clearer. It’s a day of transition when it comes to humidity, but it’ll be noticeably less muggy by evening if not prior. Winds are out of the north-northwest around five to 10 mph. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s.
Pollen update: Mold spores and tree pollen are low/moderate. Grass and weed pollen are low.
