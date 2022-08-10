D.C.-area forecast: Storm chances higher today before a totally different weather pattern

Today (Wednesday): Just a touch cooler today, but with mostly to partly sunny skies, we should still reach afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with continued high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) and light winds. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon into the evening. Some could produce damaging winds and/or localized flooding. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain likely during the evening, some of which could still produce localized flooding. Still the chance of a few showers overnight, with lows in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Thursday): Could see a lingering shower during the morning hours. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and decreasing humidity (dew points dropping through the 60s) as a light breeze blows from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Drier air continues to flow into the area on a light wind from the northwest. That helps cool temperatures toward overnight lows in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday to Sunday should be fabulous with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid-80s, gloriously low humidity (dew points in the 50s), and little to no chance of rain. Friday night and Saturday night lows cool off to the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High