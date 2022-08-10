D.C.-area forecast: Storm chances higher today before a totally different weather pattern

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: About 5 degrees cooler than yesterday, but with a better chance of more numerous storms. Thankfully this tiresome pattern is about to break. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms likely. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms still likely during the evening. Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Lingering a.m. shower? Partly sunny, decreasing humidity. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s. Forecast in detail The heat relaxes a bit today, but it’s the same old story with humidity and chances for showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. Tomorrow, though, is our transition day to a beautiful stretch of weather Friday through Sunday, with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the comfortable low to mid-80s.

Today (Wednesday): Just a touch cooler today, but with mostly to partly sunny skies, we should still reach afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with continued high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) and light winds. Scattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon into the evening. Some could produce damaging winds and/or localized flooding. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain likely during the evening, some of which could still produce localized flooding. Still the chance of a few showers overnight, with lows in the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Could see a lingering shower during the morning hours. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and decreasing humidity (dew points dropping through the 60s) as a light breeze blows from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Drier air continues to flow into the area on a light wind from the northwest. That helps cool temperatures toward overnight lows in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday to Sunday should be fabulous with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid-80s, gloriously low humidity (dew points in the 50s), and little to no chance of rain. Friday night and Saturday night lows cool off to the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

