D.C.-area forecast: Clearing skies, declining humidity and spectacular days ahead

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Storms abate, heat/humidity dissipate, celebrate. Express forecast Today: Possible early a.m. shower, then clearing, gradually less humid. Highs: 85-89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, minimal breeze. Lows: 61-67

Tomorrow: Sunny, low humidity, light breeze. Highs: 80-84 Forecast in detail The next few days are a treat. Humid air slowly retreats today, but get ready to gasp this weekend at the low humidity and beautiful blue skies. A few showers might try to sneak in later Sunday, but most hold off until Monday.

Today (Thursday): Last night’s rains are over, but a stray shower could still skitter through early in the morning. Skies quickly clear with just a light wind from the northwest. It will still be on the humid side to start the day, but by afternoon the drier air starts to win out. Highs are seasonable, in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a great evening to view the rising “sturgeon” supermoon as cooler air continues to surge south across the area. Humidity levels are notably and comfortably lower. Winds are very light from the northwest, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates as humidity continues to retreat, with dew points slipping into the 50s. Winds from the north remain on the light side, and highs are only in the lower 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies allow a good view of the Perseid meteor shower, but the full moon is a problem. Overnight lows are delightful in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

There will be plenty of sun Saturday for pool-goers, but the dry air (dew points lower 50s) may actually give you a brief chill when you get out of the water. Fear not: Highs mainly in the lower 8os should warm you up quickly. Clear skies overnight allow lows to drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Sunday should see clouds scatter across the area from a disturbance approaching from the Midwest. A few showers could pop up in the afternoon but are likely to be localized and brief. Any showers die out at night, but clouds linger. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, and lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Showers are much more likely Monday, as the heart of the disturbance moves across the area and humidity increases. Highs may only reach the upper 70s unless showers falter. Even then, they will be no worse than the lower 80s. Confidence: Medium

