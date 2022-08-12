D.C.-area forecast: Humidity disappears as mainly clear skies take hold

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Any early-morning raindrops are mostly unnoticed. A fantastic summer day, with barely there humidity. Express forecast Today: Sunny after any early raindrops. Highs: 79-85.

Tonight: Clear, with calmer breezes. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and super pleasant. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Late shower? Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s. Forecast in detail After a couple of potential morning sprinkles, we have two weather-worry-free days ahead. Comfortable temperatures, very clear skies overall and lower humidity are here to stay for a bit! Sunday’s a little cloudier but still decent, with our next rain chances trying to hold off until Sunday night or Monday.

Today (Friday): Any brief showers along another front that passes this morning should clear around sunrise, with conditions improving quickly. Sunshine gains the upper hand, and humidity drops, with dew points falling below the 60-degree mark. Comfort is back! Northerly breezes are generally moderate, around 10 mph, but a few gusts near 20 mph can’t be ruled out. Temperatures should top out in the 79-to-85-degree range. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and calmer breezes. A good viewing night for the Perseid meteor shower (full moon, though). Low temperatures dip into comfortable — perhaps window-opening territory — of upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Blue skies dominate, so keep the sunscreen on hand! Enjoy the dry air, with dew points around 50 degrees at times, perhaps subtracting a degree of heat index from high temperatures on the thermometer reading upper 70s to low 80s. Breezes out of the north are merely light to occasionally moderate. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A slight increase in clouds should average us a partly cloudy one for nighttime sky conditions. Low temperatures again bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: A Midwest disturbance approaches and reduces confidence in cloud levels and whether a few showers pop up late in the day. If we see raindrops, nothing too widespread, heavy or long-lasting is expected. Skies should be at least partly sunny, but late day has the highest chance of being cloudiest. More clouds than currently expected could keep us in the upper 70s, but ample sunshine could heat us into the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Rain chances grow with time overnight. By dawn, a few locations are probably damp. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy. Clouds act like an insulating blanket, preventing low temperatures from getting as cool. We may be as warm as the upper 60s downtown, with a few lower 60s possible nearer I-81. Confidence: Medium

Rain chances return more in earnest on Monday and Tuesday, along with muggier dew points in the 60s. High temperatures both days should be able to get into the upper 70s, even with mostly cloudy skies. Sunnier spots may see the low 80s. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, especially later Monday into Monday night, with low temperatures generally hovering in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

