D.C.-area forecast: Mainly splendid this weekend before a showery early week

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Wanted to go 10 but a little nervous about the potential for late-day cloud increase. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80 to the low 80s.

Tonight: Evening sprinkle? Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Late-day showers or storms? Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail We’re flirting with the season to come through the weekend. Beyond, really. But the weekend is where it’s at when it comes to fine weather. No complaints allowed today or tomorrow. By Monday and Tuesday the combination of widespread raindrops and cool temperatures may become a bit much for those still savoring summer.

Today (Saturday): It’s a gorgeous morning and a beautiful day overall. Dew points should dip well into the 40s, which is quite dry for the time of year. Temperatures claw their way toward the low 80s for highs in most spots. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Increased cloudiness in the evening could yield a sprinkle or two. Lows might be a touch milder than last night, or mainly in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): More clouds than today, but also some good periods of sunshine. It does seem there’s an increased chance of late-day showers or storms compared with prior forecasts. Highs are near 80. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Additional waves of showers or a storm are possible through the night. Not all the time, but here and there. Lows range across the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We start off the week with a low-pressure area that gets cut off from the main jet stream. That means it could hang around a while and pester our forecast. Monday and Tuesday look damp at best, and most likely on the cool side given the dampness. We may be talking low to mid-70s for highs both days as waves of showers and storms move through. There could be a flood concern with this event, which we’ll surely examine more as we approach it. Confidence: Medium

