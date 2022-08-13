PM Update: Comfortable tonight with increasing clouds for Sunday

I think we can all agree that today’s weather has been just about perfect. I won’t even try to find a reason to complain on a day like today. And the comfortable conditions will continue overnight as well, with lots of locations falling into the 50s for temperatures. Not too bad for the middle of August. Enjoy it now, because things will become much more unsettled from late Sunday onward. Cloud cover and shower chances will be the rule as we start the new week.
Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions persist overnight, with temperatures cooling off rather nicely. Lows will range from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, with really no wind to speak of.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds will quickly move in during the morning hours, leaving us with a mostly overcast day. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s with just a light south wind. Scattered showers develop overnight tomorrow, with low temperatures in mid 60s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.