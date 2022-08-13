PM Update: Comfortable tonight with increasing clouds for Sunday

I think we can all agree that today’s weather has been just about perfect. I won’t even try to find a reason to complain on a day like today. And the comfortable conditions will continue overnight as well, with lots of locations falling into the 50s for temperatures. Not too bad for the middle of August. Enjoy it now, because things will become much more unsettled from late Sunday onward. Cloud cover and shower chances will be the rule as we start the new week.