D.C.-area forecast: Not bad today, then cloudy and cool early this week with showers

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Pretty nice day, but increasing p.m. clouds and maybe an evening shower bring this fairy-tale weather the past few days to an end. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, increasing p.m. clouds. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows: Mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely. Highs: Low to mid-70s. Forecast in detail It’s true what they say: All good things come to an end. Hopefully you enjoyed the delightful weather these past few days, because an unsettled pattern sets up early this week. With cloud cover and highs in the 70s, it could very well feel more like late spring than late summer. Don’t worry, the 80s and maybe more 90-degree days will be back soon enough.

Today (Sunday): It’s nice for most of the day, with partly sunny skies, morning temperatures rising through the 60s into the 70s, and daytime highs registering below average in the low to mid-80s. Clouds increase mid- to late afternoon, but all things considered, it’s still a pretty nice day. Winds are calm out of the south between 5-8 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible during the evening, and then the chance for scattered showers overnight. A rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question, especially near dawn. Overnight lows in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): A blanket of cloud cover with scattered showers likely. A few heavier thundershowers are possible as well, especially in the afternoon. It will be a rather dreary and, dare I say, cool day. Be sure to have the umbrella on hand. Daytime highs remain below average as they struggle to get out of the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers still likely to be around. Overnight lows drop back to the mid-60s again. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Low pressure at both the upper level of the atmosphere and near the surface keep the chance of occasional showers (maybe a thundershower) and cooler temperatures around through Tuesday. Skies should be mostly to partly cloudy, with highs in the 70s. Tuesday night lows fall back into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

It looks like the pattern breaks up a bit by midweek, leading to partly sunny skies on Wednesday. This should also allow daytime highs to get back into the upper 70s and low 80s, still noticeably cooler than our average daytime high this time of year in the upper 80s. Still the chance of an isolated shower as well. Confidence: Low-Medium

