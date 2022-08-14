PM Update: Rain showers develop tonight and continue at times Monday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors The increasing cloud cover this afternoon was probably a clear sign that our stretch of fantastic weather is coming to a close. A persistent and slow-moving upper level storm system will create showery conditions into Tuesday. And a steady onshore wind will keep the cloud cover locked in and temperatures a good 10 degrees below normal for mid-August. Needless to say, not the best beach or outdoor weather to start the week.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers this evening will become more numerous in coverage after midnight. Some of these showers will feature bouts of moderate to heavy rain. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with a light east wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): Scattered, intermittent showers will be possible throughout the day, but it won’t rain the whole time and overall rain amounts may only average 0.1 to 0.25 inches (locally heavier amounts are possible). A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out in the afternoon as well. Rather cool with overcast skies, highs in the low 70s and a light northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Showers and isolated thunderstorms continue tomorrow night, with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

