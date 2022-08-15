PM Update: Occasional raindrops, but drier than not with some sun Tuesday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Plentiful clouds and some occasional rain helped keep temperatures from passing the mid-70s in many spots this afternoon. Most of the showers of consequence have focused south and west of the Potomac River. As one went deeper into northeast Maryland, there was a good deal of sunshine today. It’s the same kind of story through tomorrow.

Through tonight: Plan on lots of clouds, especially the first half of the night. Periodic showers are possible, although it seems they will tend to favor south and west versus a perhaps totally dry north and east. Increasingly clear conditions may eventually present themselves. Lows range across the 60s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Our weather is fairly similar tomorrow. Perhaps a bit more in the way of sunshine. A few showers remain possible, particularly over Northern Virginia and south. Highs are in the mid-70s to around 80. Humidity isn’t much to think about with dew points dipping into the 50s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollens are all running low.

Sweater weather: This was the first day since July 9 where the District had a high temperature in the 70s. It rained over 4 inches that day, mainly early in the morning. Since average highs are still in the mid- and upper 80s, it’s an impressive cool snap at the moment. When it comes to days where it’s typical to end up with high temperatures like today’s, we’ve still got about a month to go. The average high falls to 79 on Sept. 20 in D.C.

