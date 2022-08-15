D.C.-area forecast: Showery and cool into Tuesday, then some warm sunshine

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Sure, it’s showery. But 70s in mid-August are worth savoring. Express forecast Today: Cloudy with some showers. Highs: 70 to 75.

Tonight: A shower or two possible; patchy fog. Lows: 60 to 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 74 to 78. Forecast in detail Winds off the ocean through Tuesday keep us cloudy and cooler than average, with some showers in the mix. But we dry out and sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday which is a very nice stretch. More-typical mid-August mugginess returns over the weekend along with the chance of showers and storms.

Today (Monday): The combination of plentiful clouds and winds from the east (around 5 to 10 mph) keep temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal. Highs only range from 70 to 75. Some showers are possible at times and maybe a downpour or two, but this isn’t an all-day rain, and a significant part of the day may end up dry. Rainfall totals average 0.1 to 0.25 inches, with some locally higher totals possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A shower or two is possible but, mostly, it’s just cloudy. A little fog is possible too, with lows 60 to 65. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are cloudy in the morning, but rain chances are low. As the day wears on, some sunshine should emerge, pushing highs into the mid-to-upper 70s, maybe even 80 with enough clearing. Winds are from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Lows range from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A very nice, uneventful stretch of weather from Wednesday to Friday. We’ll have a good deal of sun, manageable humidity levels (dew points near 60) and highs within a few degrees of about 82 degrees. Nights are partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

More characteristically sweaty August weather (dew points near 70) returns for the weekend as a warm front pushes through the region. Showers and storms with heavy downpours could pop up either day, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are generally in the mid-80s with lows close to 70. Confidence: Medium

