D.C.-area forecast: Showery and cool into Tuesday, then some warm sunshine

Today (Monday): The combination of plentiful clouds and winds from the east (around 5 to 10 mph) keep temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal. Highs only range from 70 to 75. Some showers are possible at times and maybe a downpour or two, but this isn’t an all-day rain, and a significant part of the day may end up dry. Rainfall totals average 0.1 to 0.25 inches, with some locally higher totals possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A shower or two is possible but, mostly, it’s just cloudy. A little fog is possible too, with lows 60 to 65. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are cloudy in the morning, but rain chances are low. As the day wears on, some sunshine should emerge, pushing highs into the mid-to-upper 70s, maybe even 80 with enough clearing. Winds are from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Lows range from 60 to 65. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
A very nice, uneventful stretch of weather from Wednesday to Friday. We’ll have a good deal of sun, manageable humidity levels (dew points near 60) and highs within a few degrees of about 82 degrees. Nights are partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
More characteristically sweaty August weather (dew points near 70) returns for the weekend as a warm front pushes through the region. Showers and storms with heavy downpours could pop up either day, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are generally in the mid-80s with lows close to 70. Confidence: Medium