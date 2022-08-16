P.M. Update: Mainly clear and quite pleasant through Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was another day when weather was considerably nicer than it could have been. We can be thankful that clouds and showers ended up farther southwest than anticipated. A relatively pleasant air mass blowing in off the ocean delivered some fair-weather cumulus as highs reached the low 80s. Any clouds will mostly dissipate with sunset. We’ll see something similar Wednesday.

Through Tonight: Skies will probably turn mainly clear for a time this evening. Additional clouds will move by overnight; it will be partly cloudy on the whole. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Light east wind early in the evening will turn calm at night.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll still be under the influence of a dip in the jet stream across the Northeast. It doesn’t mean too much, but colder air aloft and a small disturbance or two in the stream should help percolate clouds during midday heating. An isolated, late-day shower or storm could roll by. Highs will be near or above 80 as winds blow about 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

Big spout: A massive waterspout was seen off the coast of Destin, Fla., this morning. While a majority of waterspouts form under conditions that aren’t too menacing, this looked more like a mesocyclone tornado over water. A mesocyclone is the rotating thunderstorm core that often produces the larger, more memorable tornadoes over land.

Remarkable scene at Destin early this morning… Video from @boo_freeman (IG) pic.twitter.com/NRkXMAKaeF — James Spann (@spann) August 16, 2022

Another view of the large waterspout in Destin from Norman Clinkscales! pic.twitter.com/SgVTJ11EjJ — Brooke Richardson (@WeatherBrooke) August 16, 2022

