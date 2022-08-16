D.C.-area forecast: A few showers possible today, but a bit warmer

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 8/10: Mostly dry today, as 90s stay away. Express forecast Today: Early showers, then mixed skies. Highs: 78-83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 59-65.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 78-82. Forecast in detail Clouds and maybe some showers complicate our Tuesday, but Wednesday through Friday look fairly nice as we avoid 90s and significant humidity. Mugginess increases this weekend with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, but the lack of major heat is again a bonus.

Today (Tuesday): Mainly light showers could scatter around the area early this morning, but we could still see a stray shower or two later in the day amid variable cloud cover. Highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s as light winds blow from the east at about five mph. Dew points remain relatively low for this time of year at only about 60 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A lone shower or sprinkle remain a possibility with light winds from the east at around 5 mph. Patchy fog is possible late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies attempt to make a comeback as below normal temperatures continue. Highs should range from the upper 70s to low 80s. A spotty late day shower can’t be ruled out thanks to this onshore flow. Winds blow from the northeast at five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with still the slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle with lows from the upper 50s to middle 60s with light breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday look spectacular for August, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s as humidity stays to the lower side. Thursday should peak in the mid-80s range with mid-to-upper 80s Friday. Dew points rise from near 60 Thursday to the low 60s Friday. Thursday night could see a few clouds with lows in the 60s, but Friday night turns slightly muggier with lows from the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend brings some unsettled weather back to the area with slightly more humidity (dew points into the upper 60s), but still no major heat concerns. Both days should be on the partly sunny side, but with scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s. Saturday night finds partly cloudy skies, the chance for a scattered shower, and lows in the 60s again. Confidence: Low-Medium

