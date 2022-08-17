D.C.-area forecast: Not bad at all for August; more humid this weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Almost the opposite of a typical August “Dog Day” with highs well short of 90, not too humid, and no more than a few isolated showers or thundershowers. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, pleasant, isolated p.m. thundershowers? Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chance of isolated evening thundershowers. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, slight chance of shower. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail The usual suspects for August — 90-degreee heat, high humidity and strong to severe showers and storms — are notably absent today and tomorrow. We do see the humidity climb a bit by Friday and this weekend, with a bit better chance of showers and storms this weekend. But temperatures remain mostly in check with no real heat waves in our near future.

Today (Wednesday): We’ve got a pretty nice one today with partly sunny skies, morning temperatures starting in the 60s, afternoon highs reaching the low 80s, and light winds. Even better, it’s not too humid for this time of year with dew points in the upper 50s to near 60. Could see a few isolated showers or thundershowers midafternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Can’t rule out a few isolated evening showers or thundershowers. Otherwise it’s a partly cloudy and pleasant night with lows in the low to mid-60s and not too muggy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Just a touch warmer, but still pretty sweet for mid-August. Highs head for the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and humidity remaining on the lower side (dew points near 60). Only a slight chance of a late-day shower or thundershower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Other than the slight chance of an evening shower or thundershower, we’re partly cloudy with overnight lows falling back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Trending a touch more summery Friday through Sunday as the humidity rises into the moderate range (dew points in the mid-60s) with slightly warmer highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Friday should be mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a shower, followed by a partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms. Confidence: Low-Medium

