D.C.-area forecast: Not bad at all for August; more humid this weekend

Today (Wednesday): We’ve got a pretty nice one today with partly sunny skies, morning temperatures starting in the 60s, afternoon highs reaching the low 80s, and light winds. Even better, it’s not too humid for this time of year with dew points in the upper 50s to near 60. Could see a few isolated showers or thundershowers midafternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Can’t rule out a few isolated evening showers or thundershowers. Otherwise it’s a partly cloudy and pleasant night with lows in the low to mid-60s and not too muggy. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Just a touch warmer, but still pretty sweet for mid-August. Highs head for the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and humidity remaining on the lower side (dew points near 60). Only a slight chance of a late-day shower or thundershower. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Other than the slight chance of an evening shower or thundershower, we’re partly cloudy with overnight lows falling back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Trending a touch more summery Friday through Sunday as the humidity rises into the moderate range (dew points in the mid-60s) with slightly warmer highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Friday should be mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a shower, followed by a partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms. Confidence: Low-Medium