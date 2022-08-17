PM Update: A shower or storm this evening, then pleasant through Thursday

Placeholder while article actions load



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures made the warm end of the forecast today. Low to mid-80s in mid-August are nothing to complain about, though. Scattered showers and storms that popped up this afternoon will wane with the loss of sunshine. Tomorrow will feature similar temperatures but not much in the way of a rain chance.

Through tonight: Scattered showers or storms will dot the area into the evening. Activity should decrease by sunset if not prior, but rain clouds could linger until the late evening in a spot or two. Under clearing skies, temperatures will head for a 60-to-65-degree range. With light winds, some patchy fog may develop, particularly in places it rains.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Thursday will be yet another stunner in this recent streak of nice weather. Mostly sunny and mid-80s should do it. Winds will be light from the west.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores and tree pollen are both low/moderate.

Baby’s first storm: The video below might be the most adorable thing you see all week. You’ll want at least a little volume to get the full effect.

This baby barn owl just heard thunder for the first time #thunderstorms pic.twitter.com/eel6eIVYiS — Robert E Fuller (@RobertEFuller) August 16, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article