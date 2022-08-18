PM Update: Feeling more like summer on Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today is probably our eighth in a row with below-normal temperatures. Like warmth in February, it’s hard to hate on a cool-down in August. Temperatures still made the mid-80s in most spots, which is climbing close to normal. We should get there Friday as readings reach for the upper 80s. Humidity is also on its way up as we close out the workweek.

Through Tonight: Temperatures will dip into the 70s around sunset on their way to lows in the 60s. Mostly clear conditions will persist through the night. There might be some patchy fog near water toward dawn.

Tomorrow (Friday): Humidity will be back up into the noticeable range. When you add in highs in the upper 80s, it’ll certainly feel more like summer than it has recently. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. We’ll possibly get a shower later, with a better shot at night.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

