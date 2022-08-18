D.C.-area forecast: Warm sunshine through Friday with shower chances over the weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Not humid, not windy, not cloudy, not hot. Most will like this day a lot. Express forecast Today: Sunshine, minimal breeze. Highs: 83-87

Tonight: Starry skies, light breeze. Lows: 63-69

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, moderate humidity. Highs: 85-89 Forecast in detail Today and tomorrow showcase some of the best of what August has to offer. On Saturday, a disturbance coming up from the south threatens to set off showers and storms, making outdoor activities a little dicey. It should be drier on Sunday but there could still be a few showers.

Today (Thursday): Clouds quickly burn away setting up a mostly sunny day. For August, humidity is low (dew points near 60) and winds are light from the west. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: A clear and mostly calm night affords early risers a view of the moon next to Mars and Orion just peeking up from the eastern horizon. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The day gets off to a sunny start but clouds slowly infiltrate from the south by afternoon. Highs still push up to the mid- to upper 80s but, with only moderate humidity, still a fine day. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to gather as the low pressure system starts to approach from the south. A few showers are possible in the predawn hours. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two are a likely start to Saturday. There is still uncertainty about the path of this storm and if it tracks more to the east, as is possible, the area could dry out and clear out by afternoon. Unfortunately, there’s also the possibility that showers continue to pepper the area through the day and even into the evening if the storm tracks closer to us. Highs should mainly be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s as skies gradually clear. Confidence: Medium

Sunday should start out sunny but clouds start to pop up in the afternoon. There is a chance for some scattered showers or storms. Highs should be mainly in the mid- to upper 80s. Clouds and shower chances increase overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A storm system moves in from the west on Monday with showers and storms possible throughout the day. That activity should hold highs down to the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

