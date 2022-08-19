PM Update: Lots of sun on Saturday, with a better chance of rain Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our blissful August weather had to come to an end sometime. Today was a good reminder it’s still summer. Highs in the upper 80s teamed up with humidity that has returned from vacation. That combo helped it feel like low 90s this afternoon. For the most part, it was a pretty average August day. After eight days of below normal temperatures, it was perhaps a little less enjoyable than average. The good news is it won’t get hotter in the days ahead.

Through Tonight: A few showers, maybe a rumble, are possible into evening, especially west of the city. Most spots will stay dry. Clouds will be numerous overnight, but mainly in the mid- and high levels. Lows will settle to a range of mid-60s to around 70. Winds will be light from the south.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This forecast becomes more favorable in closing. The rain risk should almost entirely stay south and east of the region, although a couple of showers aren’t impossible in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid- and upper 80s. Humidity will be moderate but may add a bit of a heat index in the afternoon.

Sunday: If Saturday trended better in closing, Sunday may be the opposite. Plan on lots of clouds and perhaps widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will make the mid-80s or so. Humidity will be on the high end as light south winds continue pumping moisture into the region.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article