D.C.-area forecast: A decent end to the workweek, but higher weekend rain odds

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Slowly increasing clouds and a slight afternoon shower chance. Also, noticeable warmth and slight humidity. Our August “weather holiday” is ending! Express forecast Today: Afternoon clouds and slight shower chance. Highs: 85-91.

Tonight: Fairly cloudy. Shower chances. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Shower/storm chances. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs: 82-88. Forecast in detail Uninterrupted outdoor activities may slowly become more challenging with each passing day ahead. A slight rain chance today transforms into tomorrow’s rain chances, which are at least a half-notch more. By later Sunday afternoon and into Monday, it’s even harder to find weather-worry-free periods for outdoor plans or events. Still, lots of dry time, just keep other options in mind!

Today (Friday): Morning sun gives way to increased afternoon cloud cover. High temperatures still get into the mid-80s to around 90. Dew points remain manageable but nearing the noticeable mid-60s. There’s really not much, if any, heat index. Southerly breezes become noticeable by mid- to late afternoon, with a gust near 20 mph possible. Along the same timeline, a slight shower chance becomes possible, too. Confidence: High

Tonight: Occasional shower chances may continue through mid-evening, with odds picking up again nearer dawn. That could mean a mainly dry overnight. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with upper 60s to low 70s for low temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and a thunderstorm are possible most anytime, but chances have decreased a bit, with the focus of any rain likely to be south and east of the area. Timing of the highest rain chances is a bit tricky to pin down, with one rain batch perhaps moving through around sunrise. A mid- to late afternoon uptick in thunderstorm chances is also possible. Otherwise, skies are partly sunny and high temperatures aim for the low to mid-80s. Afternoon southeasterly breezes could gust around 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: An evening shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but skies try to clear a bit. Clouds may build again after midnight and culminate in a predawn shower chance. Mid-60s to around 70 degrees is about the best we can do for low temperatures as dew points may increase noticeably above the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: It could be rather cloudy, but sun peeks look more likely during the afternoon, even as shower and storm chances increase along the same timeline. High temperatures should still manage the mid-80s in most spots, but more clouds could keep us in the low 80s. Alternatively, more sunshine may allow for upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Periodic showers, storms and even some downpours are possible. Skies are mostly cloudy. Low temperatures generally bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Extensive cloudiness on Monday and Tuesday likely accompanies showers and storms. Muggy dew points around 70 degrees are possible, which may combine with 80-degree to mid-80s high temperatures to feel closer to the 90-degree mark in a couple sunnier spots. Downpours are possible into Monday night, with steamy low temperatures around 70 degrees possible. Confidence: Low-Medium

