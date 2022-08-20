D.C.-area forecast: Warm and sunny today, then cloudier with showers Sunday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Fairly standard warmth and humidity for the time of year. Saturday and sunshine, though. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of shower/storm. Highs: mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Trending cloudier. Lows: Upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail Yesterday ended an eight-day streak of below-normal temperatures. It was just barely, as the day was quite close to average. Today’s quite a bit like what we saw to close out the workweek, so summerlike is in and fall preview is out. By tomorrow, temperatures are back down somewhat, but that comes along with a better chance of rain.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine rules from start to finish, with occasional cloudier times. Our earlier worry about rain has ended up well southeast of the area. That said, a few showers or a storm could pop up in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid- and upper 80s, with dew points in the mid-60s, helping it feel closer to 90. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: There’s an outside chance of an evening shower. Otherwise, dry. Clouds tend to increase with time, with it potentially becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Lows are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Sunday): If you’re looking for sunshine, head out early. It should turn cloudier into the afternoon as showers and storms develop. Rain could be rather widespread at times late in the day or heading into the evening, and some could be heavy. With thicker clouds and some rain around, highs head for the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Occasional showers and storms are possible through the night. Some could be on the heavy side. Lows are in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

More scattered shower and storm risks Monday. It should be more hit or miss again, and probably focused later in the day, although some of the overnight activity could linger into the morning. Temperatures again shoot for the mid-80s for highs. Humidity is on the high side. Confidence: Medium

Probably increased sunshine and lower rain odds by Tuesday. We could still see a few late-day showers or storms, but it’s more like a footnote at this point. Partly cloudy skies help send temperatures into the mid- or upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article