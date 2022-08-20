D.C.-area forecast: Warm and sunny today, then cloudier with showers Sunday

Today (Saturday): Sunshine rules from start to finish, with occasional cloudier times. Our earlier worry about rain has ended up well southeast of the area. That said, a few showers or a storm could pop up in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid- and upper 80s, with dew points in the mid-60s, helping it feel closer to 90. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: There’s an outside chance of an evening shower. Otherwise, dry. Clouds tend to increase with time, with it potentially becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Lows are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): If you’re looking for sunshine, head out early. It should turn cloudier into the afternoon as showers and storms develop. Rain could be rather widespread at times late in the day or heading into the evening, and some could be heavy. With thicker clouds and some rain around, highs head for the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Occasional showers and storms are possible through the night. Some could be on the heavy side. Lows are in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
More scattered shower and storm risks Monday. It should be more hit or miss again, and probably focused later in the day, although some of the overnight activity could linger into the morning. Temperatures again shoot for the mid-80s for highs. Humidity is on the high side. Confidence: Medium
Probably increased sunshine and lower rain odds by Tuesday. We could still see a few late-day showers or storms, but it’s more like a footnote at this point. Partly cloudy skies help send temperatures into the mid- or upper 80s. Confidence: Medium