PM Update: Heavy showers expected Sunday afternoon

Today was definitely the more preferable weather day of the weekend. Starting tonight, more unsettled conditions will lumber into the region in the form of a few slow-moving frontal systems. The first half of Sunday has a better chance at being dry before persistent showers develop during the afternoon and evening.

Through tonight: Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures and humidity levels remain elevated. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, with nearly 100 percent humidity. With little wind to speak of, some areas of patchy fog may develop, especially west of the city.

Tomorrow (Sunday): We won’t see much in the way of sunshine Sunday, as clouds will probably rule the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, with high humidity levels as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some heavy downpours, will develop in the afternoon and evening, persisting into the overnight period as well. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

