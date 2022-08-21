D.C.-area forecast: Minimal sunshine today with scattered showers and storms

Today (Sunday): Maybe a few peeks of sun early in the day, but otherwise mostly cloudy. The chance of scattered showers arrives by late morning with a period of heavier showers and storms possible during the evening. The clouds and showers hold temperatures back a bit with highs registering in the low to mid-80s and moderate to high humidity. Winds are out of the southeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Heavier showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening hours. Some slow-moving storms could produce around an inch of rain in a short amount of time, so we’ll be monitoring the threat of flooding. Both overnight lows and dew points are near 70 to the low 70s, so get ready for a sultry night ahead. Confidence: Medium
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...
Tomorrow (Monday): Lingering early-morning showers should give way to a break in the rain through midday, and perhaps some brightening skies despite plenty of clouds. Daytime highs should again reach the low to mid-80s. Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible during the afternoon (mainly after 2 p.m.) into early evening. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Rain chances diminish after the possible early-evening scattered showers and storms. It’s another night with cloudy skies and humid conditions. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is still possible overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
A stalled frontal boundary should be far enough to our southeast to leave us mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 80s and only the chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Anything that does pop up should be less widespread compared to today and tomorrow, so keep your midweek pool plans (we’ve got to soak in the remaining days of summer!).