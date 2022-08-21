D.C.-area forecast: Minimal sunshine today with scattered showers and storms

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: At least we squeezed in a sunny summer Saturday before today’s cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, heavier showers and storms possible. Lows: Near 70 to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail After a warm and sunny start to the weekend, today’s cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures signal a brief change in the weather pattern. With a frontal boundary nearby, unsettled conditions today and tomorrow include the chance of heavier showers and storms this evening, some of which could threaten flooding. Brighter skies and lower rain chances return by midweek.

Today (Sunday): Maybe a few peeks of sun early in the day, but otherwise mostly cloudy. The chance of scattered showers arrives by late morning with a period of heavier showers and storms possible during the evening. The clouds and showers hold temperatures back a bit with highs registering in the low to mid-80s and moderate to high humidity. Winds are out of the southeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Heavier showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening hours. Some slow-moving storms could produce around an inch of rain in a short amount of time, so we’ll be monitoring the threat of flooding. Both overnight lows and dew points are near 70 to the low 70s, so get ready for a sultry night ahead. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Lingering early-morning showers should give way to a break in the rain through midday, and perhaps some brightening skies despite plenty of clouds. Daytime highs should again reach the low to mid-80s. Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible during the afternoon (mainly after 2 p.m.) into early evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain chances diminish after the possible early-evening scattered showers and storms. It’s another night with cloudy skies and humid conditions. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is still possible overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

A stalled frontal boundary should be far enough to our southeast to leave us mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 80s and only the chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Anything that does pop up should be less widespread compared to today and tomorrow, so keep your midweek pool plans (we’ve got to soak in the remaining days of summer!).

