PM Update: Showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We’ve mainly avoided most of the rain this afternoon, but that trend is unlikely to continue. Increasing instability and a rather moist atmosphere will lead to widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder tonight and into Monday morning. Areas of dense fog are also likely to develop, so take extra caution while traveling. Showers and storms should become less numerous as Monday progresses, and we may even sneak in a few rays of sunshine before all is said and done.

Through Tonight: Showers should redevelop around the region this evening. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will continue to be widespread overnight, with some heavy downpours possible. Temperatures will settle in the upper 60s to low 70s, with nearly 100 percent humidity levels and some patchy fog likely.

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers and a few stray thunderstorms will continue through the morning. Overcast skies should gradually give way to some partial sunshine and isolated thunderstorms by the late afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 80s and high humidity levels. It will be mostly cloudy with just a chance at some isolated showers Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s with near 100 percent humidity levels once again.

Impressive European Drought Continues: The summer drought in Europe is getting worse and it’s likely to have a negative impact on food production as soils around the continent continue to undergo stress.

The drought in Europe...



47% of the EU territory is in 'Warning' conditions and 17% is in 'Alert' conditions.



This has serious impact on food production & river transport. Horrific timing when already a food crisis and high energy costs with Russian invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Pq02P4mT9s — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) August 20, 2022

