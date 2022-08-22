D.C.-area forecast: Muggy with some thundershowers today before we dry out some

Today (Monday): This is the kind of day when a passing shower or storm is possible anytime but most probable early in the day and again toward the evening. We may have some partly sunny skies in between with highs mostly in the low to mid-80s. It is rather humid (dew points in the low 70s), meaning heavy downpours are possible in any shower or storms. Winds are light from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible in the evening with generally partly cloudy skies through the night. Some patchy fog is possible with lows pretty close to 70 in most spots. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies and just small rain chances as light winds (5 to 10 mph) come in from the dry westerly direction. It’s less humid than Monday (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) but a little warmer because of more sunshine. Highs are mostly in the mid- to upper 80s, which is right around normal. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild with lows from the mid- to upper 60s in our cooler areas to the lower 70s downtown. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Pretty quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity — which is moderate Wednesday — increases Thursday, when there could be a late-day shower or storm. Lows Wednesday and Thursday nights are pretty close to 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Very warm and humid Friday through the weekend. Highs are mostly in the mid-80s to near 90 with late-day storms possible each day. The nights are muggy with lows near 70 in our cooler areas to the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium