D.C.-area forecast: Muggy with some thundershowers today before we dry out some

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Warm and humid with the chance of a couple of downpours. Could be better, could be worse. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Highs: 81 to 86.

Tonight: Evening showers and storms possible. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs: 84 to 88. Forecast in detail As we enter the last full week of August we can give thanks for the lack of extreme heat during the month. Temperatures through the weekend are pretty close to normal with highs mostly in the mid- to upper 80s — very good beach and pool weather. While we start the week off with some scattered showers and storms, we should have a couple of dry days before rain returns to the forecast late in the week.

Today (Monday): This is the kind of day when a passing shower or storm is possible anytime but most probable early in the day and again toward the evening. We may have some partly sunny skies in between with highs mostly in the low to mid-80s. It is rather humid (dew points in the low 70s), meaning heavy downpours are possible in any shower or storms. Winds are light from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible in the evening with generally partly cloudy skies through the night. Some patchy fog is possible with lows pretty close to 70 in most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies and just small rain chances as light winds (5 to 10 mph) come in from the dry westerly direction. It’s less humid than Monday (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s) but a little warmer because of more sunshine. Highs are mostly in the mid- to upper 80s, which is right around normal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild with lows from the mid- to upper 60s in our cooler areas to the lower 70s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Pretty quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity — which is moderate Wednesday — increases Thursday, when there could be a late-day shower or storm. Lows Wednesday and Thursday nights are pretty close to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Very warm and humid Friday through the weekend. Highs are mostly in the mid-80s to near 90 with late-day storms possible each day. The nights are muggy with lows near 70 in our cooler areas to the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium

