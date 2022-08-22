PM Update: Scattered showers and storms into evening as cold front passes

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Showers and storms dot the area into evening. A few could be strong and contain a risk for locally flooding rainfall. If a more-consolidated line moves through locally, it would probably be in the 6 to 8 p.m. time frame. Once storms end near and after sunset, a raindrop remains possible till about midnight. Otherwise, skies trend partly to mostly clear. Lows are mainly in the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are light from the west and southwest.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s looking like it’ll be sunny and not too humid. Highs shoot for the mid- and upper 80s in most spots. Winds blow out of the northwest around five to 10 mph, which helps bring humidity down somewhat compared with today.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and weed pollens are low.

August snow: There’s no better sign that winter is coming than seeing snow in late summer. Some fell this weekend on Pikes Peak in Colorado, among other high-elevation spots. It was just a dusting, or a bit more, but a sure sign that summer’s remaining moments are limited.

Tis the season for SNOW on top of Pikes Peak! Pikes Peak cams (via CO Springs gov) are indicating some light snow accumulations following a brief shower this afternoon! #cowx #14erlife pic.twitter.com/auHWBAXO7E — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 21, 2022

Pike's Peak this afternoon. 'Tis the season... pic.twitter.com/RfV4jVBoXo — Richard Romkee (@RRomkee) August 21, 2022

