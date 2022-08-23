D.C.-area forecast: Trending drier with more sunshine and seasonable warmth

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: August is still here, so the lack of 90s and high humidity merits some small cheer Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, a bit less humid. Highs: 84-88.

Tonight: A few clouds, moderately muggy. Lows: 64-72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and not too humid. Highs: 85-90. Forecast in detail After some unsettled weather the past couple of days, the sun will dominate most of the rest of this week, with just the chance of a late-day storm here and there. Heat and humidity remain mostly in the moderate range before both ratchet up a bit by late in the week, but for the most part no extreme heat or humidity is expected through the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies return with highs moving into the middle to upper 80s. Humidity is lower than Monday, thanks to a light wind from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, but still noticeable with dew points in the lower to middle 60s. We still run a very slight risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm late in the day — it’s still August, after all. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Just a few clouds around with some moderate mugginess, especially in the city, with lows into the middle 60s to low 70s. Light breezes blow from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another mostly sunny day with highs in the middle 80s to near 90. The humidity may even edge a touch lower (dew points mainly in the low 60s). We still need to watch for a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Light winds continue from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows again in the middle 60s to low 70s with moderate mugginess. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday begins more ramping up of heat and humidity with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to near 90, dew points climbing to the middle to upper 60s, and a chance of isolated late-day to evening thunderstorms. Partly cloudy and moderately muggy Thursday night, too, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Friday and the weekend continue to be partly to mostly sunny with moderate humidity. Highs on Friday could get really close to 90, but otherwise Saturday and Sunday should be in the middle to upper 80s. Each day features the chance of isolated to scattered late-day into evening showers and storms. Each night remains moderately muggy with a lingering evening shower or storm possible as lows drift down to the middle 60s to middle 70s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article