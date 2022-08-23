PM Update: Pleasant tonight, then warm but not too humid Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today was pretty typical for the back half of August as temperatures reached the mid- and upper 80s. The lower humidity was still a nice change compared with recent days. Tomorrow's a lot like today. Temperatures are mainly headed up through the rest of the week.

Through tonight: Skies are mostly clear this evening and into the night. Temperatures should settle to the mid-60s or around 70 for lows. Winds are out of the northwest around five to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine dominates. Any clouds are few and far between. Temperatures try for the upper 80s for highs, but with humidity on the lower end of moderate it continues to feel relatively decent. Winds are light and variable through the day.

Nice while it lasted: It looks like we’ll close out August with a lot of days that have highs around 90. Remember, the average for a whole summer in Washington is 40. We’ve still got 11 to go if we want to make it …

