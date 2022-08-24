PM Update: Temperatures and humidity creep upward Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Summer is definitely back. Humidity that’s lower than it could be aside, afternoon readings in the upper 80s to around 90 felt pretty toasty. Heat index values were at or above 90 all afternoon in the city. At least we’ve got no weather worries this evening. Or tomorrow, really. No worries other than the fact that we’re just getting started with what will hopefully be our last significant run of 90s this summer.

Through Tonight: Generally pleasant conditions are on the way this evening. It’s on the warm side, but humidity is manageable as temperatures fall into the 70s after sunset. Skies are mainly clear through the night. Lows will make the mid-60s to lower 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Thursday): This one is a lot like today. Perhaps a touch hotter and more humid, with a few extra clouds. Highs are mainly near and above 90, and humidity is moderate, which leads to heat indexes in the low or even mid-90s in the afternoon. Winds are light and variable.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are both moderate/high. Tree and grass pollens are low.

90s watch: Washington hit 90 today for the first time in two weeks, although we have seen a number of 89s in that time, including Tuesday. We’re now at 30 for the year in the city, compared to an average to date of 34. We’ll be adding more to the tally in days to come.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article