D.C.-area forecast: Not too humid today, then settling into a classic summer pattern

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Temperatures could touch 90 but humidity stays on the lower side, which is always a pleasant surprise in August. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, still not too humid. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear, trending muggier. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, more humid, late-day t’shower? Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail Humidity continues on the lower side today, even as temperatures flirt with 90 degrees. The humidity trends back higher into the moderate range tomorrow and stays there through the weekend. Classic summer weather prevails tomorrow through the weekend, with highs near or just above 90 and a daily chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Today (Wednesday): Much the same as yesterday, with mostly sunny skies and just a tad warmer with highs heading for the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity remains in check with dew points near 60 to the low 60s, and a light wind from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and fairly pleasant this evening, although we do see the humidity trending back higher, as dew points rise into the mid-60s. Overnight lows should bottom in the upper 60s to low 70s with a very light or calm wind. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More like what you would expect for the latter part of August. Skies are mostly to partly sunny as afternoon highs top out near 90 with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) and a light wind from the south. Can’t rule out an isolated late-afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Feeling muggier for sure. Still that chance of an isolated evening shower or storm. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with lows again in the upper 60s to low 70s, but dew points creeping higher to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday, Saturday and Sunday all look like similar days as of now. Look for pretty typical late-August conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies, moderate humidity, highs near 90 to the low 90s, and the daily chance of a few isolated late-day showers or storms. Nighttime lows remain consistent in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

