D.C.-area forecast: Hot and humid through the weekend

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Today’s summery surge will give some the urge to find a pool and submerge. Express forecast Today: Sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon, moderate humidity. Highs: 86-90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, minimal breeze. Lows: 67-71

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few late showers and storms possible. Highs: 87-91 Forecast in detail Summer is not going quietly but it is not all that painful either, so I’ll tone down any griping. Temperatures and humidity creep slowly up through the weekend and we’ll probably add to our count of 90-degree days, but it shouldn’t be hotter than the low 90s. Amid this very warm and muggy air, the best chance for a shower or storm comes Friday afternoon or evening.

Today (Thursday): Most of the morning is clear but clouds are likely to pop up during the afternoon to give a little shade. Breezes are minimal. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s with humidity a little higher than yesterday (dew points in the mid-60s versus low 60s yesterday). Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds continue to scatter across the area but rain chances are low. (The best chance of scattered storm activity is toward the mountains.) Winds from the south are very light and moderate humidity persists. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Another day of light breezes as humidity edges slightly higher (dew points in the upper 60s). Skies are partly sunny but a front moving through New England could give us just enough of a nudge to set off a few showers and storms late. Highs still climb to the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Those showers and storms could linger into the evening but are likely to be spotty. Things quiet down and clear out overnight. Lows remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday remain stuck in the summer doldrums. Humidity is moderately high (dew points near 70) and breezes are lacking. Sunshine is plentiful but afternoon clouds bubble up. An isolated shower or storm is not out of the question either day, but most stay dry. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Partly sunny skies and fairly high humidity persist into Monday. Highs are mainly in the low 90s with just an isolated late-day shower or storm chance. Confidence: Medium-High

