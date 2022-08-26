PM Update: After a shower or two this evening, it’s hot and muggy this weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We grabbed our third day in a row of 90 or greater, with a high of at least 92 for the District. That makes it our fourth heat wave of the season. With 32 days at or above 90 this summer, we’re now only about a week of 90-degree days from reaching the annual average. We’ll probably pile on quite a few in days to come.

Through Tonight: A few showers or a storm could roll by this evening, with that risk tending to end with sunset. Partly to mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip to a range of upper 60s to mid-70s for lows. Light winds turn to come from the north overnight.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures are pretty close to what we saw today, but perhaps a touch lower. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s to near 90. There’s just a small chance of an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Winds are light from the north.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny should do it through the day. Another outside chance at a quick pop-up shower or storm. Temperatures head for around or just above 90 for highs. Winds turn to come from the south and blow around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are both low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen are both running low.

