D.C.-area forecast: Summery temperatures ahead, with humidity tagging along

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Summer is camping out with some heat and humidity. Just a slight afternoon shower/storm chance. At least temperatures are only a handful above average. Express forecast Today: Fairly sunny. Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: 88-93.

Tonight: Evening shower/storm? Then clearer. Lows: 68-74.

Tomorrow: Slight p.m. shower/storm chance. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Shower/storm chance. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail A string of summertime continues, where high temperatures generally end up around 90 degrees. Shower and storm chances remain slight but can’t be ruled out in this hot and fairly humid air mass. Most of us would agree this feels like fairly typical August weather, but by late August we technically should be closer to the mid-80s (on average).

Today (Friday): Summer is holding on with high temperatures near 90 degrees, accompanied by noticeable — but not oppressive — humidity (with dew points in the 60s). Morning sunshine may give way to more afternoon cloudiness, which becomes a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm bubbling up, especially west of the city nearer the Interstate 81 corridor. Southwest winds are generally light and under 10 mph, but gustiness is possible as rain chances rise, especially late day or in any storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some spotty showers and storms could linger through mid-evening. Skies should clear a bit more after midnight. Westerly breezes are very light as low temperatures bottom out before dawn in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): The summer doldrums hang on, with the air feeling stagnant and sticky and hardly a breeze to cool us off. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, with moderate humidity, creating heat index values in the low or mid-90s. A quick shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any evening showers or storms should die off before midnight. Outside of any pop-up rain activity, skies are mainly clear. Low temperatures bottom out again in the upper 60s to mid-70s (downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Perhaps a bit cloudier than Saturday but skies are bright enough, overall. Rain chances can’t be ruled out during much of the day, but so far any showers or storms don’t appear to be aiming for heavy intensity or lasting too long. When combining the noticeable humidity (and dew points eyeing the 70-degree mark) with high temperatures again in the upper 80s to low 90s, the heat index may hit the mid-90s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Low temperatures again bottom out in our familiar zone of upper 60s to mid-70s. Any shower or storms, should they develop, should die off fairly quickly by mid-evening. Skies are generally leaning clearer than not. Confidence: Medium

Heat index values and rain chances may both increase for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures alone may rise into the low to mid-90s. Adding in humid dew points that approach the low 70s, heat index values may hover around 100 degrees during peak afternoon heating hours. Patchy afternoon thunderstorm chances on Monday turn a bit more widespread for Tuesday. Stay tuned as we get closer and learn details on timing, rain amounts, and intensity. Confidence: Medium

