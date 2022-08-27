D.C.-area forecast: Near 90 and minimal risk of rain through the weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Our summer pattern is entrenched. Saturday is a lot like Friday and Sunday. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Evening storm? Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Isolated storm late? Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail It’s the last weekend of climatological summer (June-Aug.) and it’ll certainly feel the part. We’ve seen three days in a row with 90 or greater for a high, and it looks like at least another handful are ahead. The air mass might be slightly moderated today, but it bounces back in the midsummer direction into early week. On the bright side, it will be a good time to work on your tan. You’ll also want to slap on the sunscreen, as the sun is still mighty even as it starts to lose some of its midsummer punch.

Today (Saturday): Partly sunny skies rule. It’s sunniest early and late, with some bubbly cloudiness in the middle. Highs are in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds are light from the north, which helps bring our humidity levels to moderate vs. high on Friday. I think most or all thunderstorms stay west, up in the mountains. Small chance one trickles this way late. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: It’s a relatively pleasant late-summer evening. More stars than clouds tonight — if you live somewhere that you can see past the light pollution, at least. Winds are light out of the northeast. Lows are in the upper 60s to mid-70s. There could be a patch of fog near dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Not much change. You know the drill. Mostly sunny should do it, although a very isolated shower or storm can’t be totally ruled out late. Humidity and temperatures may both nudge back upward slightly. Highs are mainly near 90 or into the low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A shower is possible overnight as skies trend mostly cloudy. Lows range from near 70 to around 75. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunshine rules our Monday. With not much to keep those rays from heating us up, it’s another one where highs rise near and above 90 most spots. Humidity makes it feel more like low to mid-90s. Summer. It keeps on giving. Confidence: Medium

Although it’s hard to believe, Tuesday will also be hot and at least partially sun filled. Humidity is on the high side, so temperatures rising into the low 90s, maybe mid-90s, are sure to feel uncomfortable. A low chance of a late-day storm is also back. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article