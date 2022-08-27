PM Update: Typical late summer weather continues Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Summer is nearly over. Well, meteorological summer that is, which technically ends Aug. 31. Today was the fourth consecutive day with a temperature of at least 90 degrees in D.C., keeping us relatively on par with the average summer in these parts. Average summer conditions is probably a good way to describe the next few days, as August wraps up with pretty typical heat, humidity and the threat of afternoon storms.

Through tonight: A few isolated showers are possible in the early evening hours. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with warm and humid conditions. Both temperatures and dew point values will be in the low 70s, which should result in areas of patchy fog as well.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’ll be very similar to the weather on Saturday. Patchy fog early will give way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will once again be right around 90, with decent levels of humidity making it feel a bit uncomfortable. Just a slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower, especially east of the city. Partly cloudy, warm and humid again Sunday night with temperatures in the low 70s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Disaster in Pakistan: Unrelenting monsoon rains have killed at least 1,000 people in Pakistan this summer. Weeks of heavy rain have resulted in some staggering damage numbers.

Pakistan 🇵🇰 flood disaster



National emergency declared. Some officials are comparing monsoonal rains this year to 2010 - the worst flood year on record where nearly 20% of the country became submerged. This is impacting over 30,000,000 people right now.pic.twitter.com/VjZVHVEZpm — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) August 27, 2022

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article