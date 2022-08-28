D.C.-area forecast: Heat, haze and humidity continue through Tuesday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: On-repeat, above-average summery conditions getting just a little old? Admittedly, outdoor plans may benefit from only a slight afternoon shower/storm chance. Express forecast Today: Hot and humid, slight afternoon storm chance. Highs: 88-92.

Tonight: Slight chance of evening thundershowers. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Hazy, hot and humid again. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail Temperatures continue to top out near or just above 90 today and tomorrow, with only slight rain chances. Before a decent chance of storms later on Tuesday, the hottest and steamiest day of this forecast, we may see the heat index peak around 100 degrees. After a cold front passes through Tuesday night, the heat backs off a bit by Wednesday and so does the humidity.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Any early fog should burn off quickly as it — yep — turns hot, hazy and humid. Again. We have just a slight threat (20 percent chance) of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the 88 to 92 degree range may feel like the mid-90s when adding in the humid dew points around 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Still the slight chance of an isolated evening shower or thunderstorm. Skies should generally average partly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out near 70 to the mid-70s (downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into midweek:

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies are generally sunny with high temperatures again topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index (temperature plus humidity) may top out in the mid-90s during peak afternoon heating hours. Late afternoon south-southeasterly breezes could gust near 20 mph a couple of times. Rain chances should stay below 10 percent. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are fairly clear but it’s very muggy. Low temperatures should only dip into the low to mid-70s. A little bit of patchy fog is possible nearer dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The hottest and steamiest day of the week, Tuesday may have peak heat index levels around 100 degrees when combining high humidity with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. We have at least a 50 percent chance of a midafternoon to mid-evening batch of thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe. We will monitor as we get closer, since this is a fairly strong cold front coming through into Tuesday night. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

For the last day of what we consider meteorological summer, the heat should ease a bit on Wednesday, with much lower humidity (dew points possibly falling to near or below 60). Skies are mostly to partly sunny with only the chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Highs should still manage to climb into the mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article