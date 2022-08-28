PM Update: Some fog overnight. Increasing heat and humidity on Monday.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Don’t be too fooled by the addition of the radar to today’s update. Most of us will stay dry, but a few “lucky” locations will get wet from isolated showers. Skies will clear out overnight, but you may not notice since areas of fog are likely to develop in the predawn hours. Once that fog burns off by tomorrow morning, Monday will be a hot and humid day, with the heat index near or above 100 degrees.

Through Tonight: A few isolated showers are possible before sunset. Otherwise, skies will clear this evening and overnight. Muggy conditions continue, with temperatures in the low 70s and near 100 percent humidity. Areas of patchy fog are likely to develop given the moist atmosphere and lack of wind.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Areas of fog should burn off by the late morning. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be rather hot and humid. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but when combined with the high humidity, the heat index will hover near 100 degrees during the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph. Mostly clear and muggy tomorrow night, with temperatures in the low 70s.

Here come the tropics: After a surprisingly quiet tropical season, things are likely to become much more active over the next few weeks.

NHC is monitoring 4 areas for tropical development during the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin. See here for details https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/BpMY7tewOe — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2022

