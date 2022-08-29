PM Update: Hot again on Tuesday, with an afternoon storm risk

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today made day six of this heat wave, and it’s set to continue at least one more day. This streak of heat to close out the month ensures that August will end up above average for temperatures after starting the month near and below the mark. A cold front is coming to end this heat wave. It’s not a strong front, but it will be enough to kick up a shower and storm threat as it moves into the region Tuesday.

Through Tonight: It should be a toasty but otherwise manageable evening. Clear skies will help temperatures dip off into the low 80s and below near or after sunset. As clear conditions continue, temperatures will range across the 70s for the low. With minimal wind, from the south, some patchy fog could develop late and toward morning.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies should be mainly sunny through the heart of the day. We could see some notable cloud increase by midafternoon, as showers and storms build to the west. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for highs. Heat indexes of 100 to 105 are possible at peak. Winds will be out of the south and southwest around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

12:04pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Marginal Risk: across parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/2wYlSOXcUu — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 29, 2022

The storm threat appears to be focused in about the 5 to 10 p.m. range, but timing could shift somewhat in closing. Given well-established heat and humidity in the region clashing with an approaching cold front, some storms seem likely. How widespread is the question. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Level 1 of 5 marginal risk for the region. It’s possible it could be elevated to a Level 2 of 5 on Tuesday. The main threat from storms would be isolated damaging wind, in addition to heavy rain and lightning.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and grass pollen is low.

