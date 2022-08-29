D.C.-area forecast: Steamy start to week, but more pleasant after Tuesday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: This late-August heat — while not too intense — has overstayed its welcome. Express forecast Today: Early fog, then hot and humid. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 70 to 75.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, steamy. Storm chance late. Highs: 89-94. Forecast in detail As August ends, so will the ongoing low-grade heat wave that began almost a week ago. Tuesday should be its final day before the weather turns less hot Wednesday through Friday. We may heat up again over the Labor Day weekend, but it shouldn’t be anything too extreme. Outside the chance of some scattered storms late Tuesday, don’t expect much, if any, rain this week.

Today (Monday): After some patchy fog early on, sunshine should push highs to at least 90 for the sixth day in a row. It’s humid, too, with dew points around 70; that means it will feel as hot as the mid- to upper 90s this afternoon. Winds are light from the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a muggy night with the feel of midsummer, even though it’s almost September. Under partly cloudy skies, lows range from 70 to 75 with nearly calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is the week’s hottest day, as highs soar into the low 90s amid very humid conditions (dew points in the low 70s). Heat index values could flirt with 100. By mid- to late afternoon, we’ll be monitoring radar for the chance of scattered showers and storms (40 percent chance). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms are possible during the evening (40 to 50 percent chance of rain); after sunset, rain chances gradually diminish. Skies gradually clear out overnight with lows of 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are all good-looking days. Humidity levels drop noticeably during the course of Wednesday and remain blissfully low for the next 48 hours, with dew points in the 50s. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, highs each day are largely in the mid-80s. The nights are mostly clear, with lows of 60 to 65 in most spots, but some 50s in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium-High

It remains partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry Saturday through Labor Day, although temperatures and humidity slowly trend upward. Highs range from the mid- to upper 80s on Saturday to perhaps topping 90 on Monday. Lows are mostly in the 60s but probably closer to 70 by Monday morning. Confidence: Medium-High

