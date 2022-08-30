PM Update: Strong storms sweep across the area through early evening

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today was the hottest of this week-long heat wave. Temperatures making the mid-90s in the city felt more like 100 or higher for much of the afternoon. As a cold front slides this way from the west, a bunch of showers and thunderstorms have developed west of the area. They’re beginning to move into the western suburbs as we cruise through the afternoon. Even before arriving, storms are already causing local travel troubles. The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops for Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport because of the storms.

Through Tonight: Scattered to numerous showers and storms pass through the area into evening. This activity is ongoing in far western suburbs and will probably reach the immediate area in the 4-5 p.m. time frame, exiting into the bay by sunset. Any storms in the first round of activity could be locally intense, with damaging winds a possibility, in addition to heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

A few more showers or a storm could pop before midnight, but probably of lesser intensity if so. Skies clear out substantially near and after midnight. Lows range from the mid-60s to around 70. Winds are light from the west and turning to come from the northwest over time.

Advertisement

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Loads of sun, diminishing humidity and a nice breeze from the northwest. Sounds good to me! High temperatures are in the mid-80s in most spots, which might be in the upper 80s downtown. Winds blow at around 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores, weed pollen and grass pollen are all low/moderate.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article