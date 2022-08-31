PM Update: Nice tonight, but temperatures are back above normal on Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our run of 90s came to a glorious end today. Mid-80s with low humidity and a breeze is exactly what I would have ordered. Temperatures remain pleasant tonight before we rise back toward 90 tomorrow. Thankfully, humidity will continue to stay away for now.

Through tonight: Skies are clear. We’re dipping into the 70s around sunset on the way to lows across the 60s. Winds continue to blow from the northwest around five mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Warmth will surge back into the area, but humidity should be tolerable for another day. Mainly sunny skies will help temperatures reach highs in the upper 80s to around 90. With dew points still in the 50s, it should still feeling relatively dry as light winds from the northwest blow.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass and tree pollen are both low.

90s watch: Tuesday’s 96 degrees in Washington got us our 36th day at or above 90 this summer. We’d been running below normal just about the whole way, but we’re now right about average to date. A typical year averages 40 90-degree days, based on the 1991-2020 climate. Looking at the weather models, it seems that there’s a decent shot we’ll get there. The GFS, below, shows a whole lot of near-90 days in our future.

