D.C.-area forecast: Less humid with a nice breeze today, then trending a bit warmer again

Today (Wednesday): Well, isn’t this a nice change of pace! We’re still plenty warm with mostly sunny skies and temperatures headed toward afternoon highs in the mid-80s. But a steady breeze from the west-northwest, gusting near 20 mph, brings in decreasing humidity (dew points dropping into the 50s). No shower or storm chances to worry about. Confidence: High
Tonight: It’s a fairly comfortable night with the lower humidity in place. Evening temperatures fall back into the 70s under mostly clear skies, with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): The lower humidity remains in place with dew points still in the 50s. But the heat trends a touch higher with highs reaching the upper 80s under continued mostly sunny skies. We should be rain-free again with high pressure in control and just a light breeze from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Pretty much a carbon copy of tonight. Still pretty comfortable with mostly clear skies and lows near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
We’re still under the influence of high pressure Friday and Saturday, but we could see clouds increase a bit. We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny for now, with highs both days in the mid-80s to near 90, and humidity rising back into the moderate range by Saturday. Friday night and Saturday night lows aren’t quite as cool, only dropping to the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Our next cold front starts to approach as we get into Sunday and Labor Day. That could bring more clouds into the mix along with a chance late-day isolated or scattered showers and storms. We should be partly sunny overall with highs remaining in the mid-80s to near 90, and Sunday night lows again in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium