D.C.-area forecast: Less humid with a nice breeze today, then trending a bit warmer again

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 9/10: Highs in the mid-80s are still too warm for a perfect score. But a lot to like with sunshine, a nice breeze and lower humidity. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, noticeably less humid. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and fairly comfortable. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: A touch hotter, still not too humid. Highs: Upper 80s. Forecast in detail This hasn’t been the hottest of summers around here, thankfully. But if you’re looking for a premature end to the season, you won’t find it in this forecast. We do see a welcome dip in temperatures today along with a refreshing breeze and lower humidity. Yet just like that, we trend a touch warmer again tomorrow and more humid again by Friday, followed by a seasonable holiday weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Well, isn’t this a nice change of pace! We’re still plenty warm with mostly sunny skies and temperatures headed toward afternoon highs in the mid-80s. But a steady breeze from the west-northwest, gusting near 20 mph, brings in decreasing humidity (dew points dropping into the 50s). No shower or storm chances to worry about. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’s a fairly comfortable night with the lower humidity in place. Evening temperatures fall back into the 70s under mostly clear skies, with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The lower humidity remains in place with dew points still in the 50s. But the heat trends a touch higher with highs reaching the upper 80s under continued mostly sunny skies. We should be rain-free again with high pressure in control and just a light breeze from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Pretty much a carbon copy of tonight. Still pretty comfortable with mostly clear skies and lows near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

We’re still under the influence of high pressure Friday and Saturday, but we could see clouds increase a bit. We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny for now, with highs both days in the mid-80s to near 90, and humidity rising back into the moderate range by Saturday. Friday night and Saturday night lows aren’t quite as cool, only dropping to the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Our next cold front starts to approach as we get into Sunday and Labor Day. That could bring more clouds into the mix along with a chance late-day isolated or scattered showers and storms. We should be partly sunny overall with highs remaining in the mid-80s to near 90, and Sunday night lows again in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Low-Medium

