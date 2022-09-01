PM Update: Comfortable tonight, with another summery day on tap Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures were back up a bit today — generally a few degrees above our mid-80s average, with some spots around 90, such as downtown. In D.C. it was the 37th day of the year in the 90s. But with the low humidity, it’s been pretty tolerable. Our local sweat factor should remain on the lower end through tomorrow. A few more clouds fill our skies as we close out the workweek. Not too much else will change from today.

Through tonight: Any of the handful of clouds that formed today will dissipate with sunset. Lows will range across the 60s as skies remain mainly clear through the night. Light winds blow from the north.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll see more clouds than today. Otherwise, it will be rather similar. Humidity will be up slightly but probably not enough to be much of a bother. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds will be light and turn to come from the southeast with time.

Pollen update: Weed pollen is high at 54.31 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

Welcome, fall: Don’t let the highs near 90 fool you, it’s now meteorological fall! The season runs September through November in record-keeping terms. If you’re already dreaming about yellow, orange and red foliage, it won’t be too long, especially if you’re willing to travel.

Here at The Foliage Report, we consider September 1st to be the first day of the fall foliage season in the Lower 48! As such, here's when you can typically expect fall color to peak #FallFoliage pic.twitter.com/kcr2Z4LY3K — The Foliage Report (@FoliageReport) September 1, 2022

