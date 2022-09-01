D.C.-area forecast: Plentiful sun keeps it warm through the holiday weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Meteorologists say fall is here, but sure feels like summer my dear. Express forecast Today: Sunny, low humidity, light winds. Highs: 85-89

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 61-67

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, moderately low humidity. Highs: 84-88 Forecast in detail Well this is easy: lots of sun, low humidity and rain-free through Friday. Humidity does increase over the long weekend, but even when showers are possible late Sunday and Monday, they are spotty — so enjoy the outdoors. For those heading to the shore, see our Beachcast at the bottom of this article.

Today (Thursday): September starts off with plenty of sun and only a rare cloud. Breezes from the northwest are very light. Humidity is relatively low (dew points 55 to 60). Highs top out in mid-to-upper 80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and the ever-earlier sunset time help the evening off nicely. Overnight lows are mostly between 60 and 65, with calm winds. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates and humidity remains tolerable (dew points near 60). Highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s with light breezes from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A partly cloudy and calm night allows predawn risers a chance to catch a glimpse of Venus on the east horizon and Mars just above Orion to the south. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday sees more pop-up clouds but still has plenty of sun. Humidity is a bit higher (dew points near 65) but not at all uncomfortable as winds remain light. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s and lows settle from the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: High

Sunshine is still in profusion Sunday, but there is a better chance for clouds to bubble up and set off a shower or thunderstorm, primarily in the late afternoon or early evening. Highs are mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s but a few spots could break 90. Clouds dissipate overnight with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Labor Day (Monday) is mostly sunny but still has a chance for a stray shower or storm to pop up mainly in the afternoon. Highs reach mid-to-upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Beachcast

This Labor Day weekend features highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and lows in the mid-to-upper 60s from the Jersey Shore to the North Carolina Outer Banks. Skies are mostly sunny and winds are very light. Sunday and Monday present a slight risk of a shower (30 percent chance), mainly near the Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey beaches. Waves are mostly in the one-to-two feet range and water temperatures range from mid-70s north to the 80s south. Enjoy!

