D.C.-area forecast: Toasty through Sunday, with more clouds and showers by Labor Day

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: A bit more humidity, but still tolerable. Continued hot, around 90 degrees possible. I’m ready for average Sept. temperatures (under 85 degrees)! Express forecast Today: Sunny with a slight afternoon cloud increase. Highs: 85-91.

Tonight: Slightly cloudier, calmer. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Small shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to around 90. Forecast in detail Today may prove the sunniest and least humid day of the weekend, so do try to enjoy it! A slight increase in clouds and even a bit of an afternoon rain chance return tomorrow with more seasonable humidity levels, too. Labor Day may unfortunately bring clouds, showers, and even a thunderstorm, but stay tuned as we get closer.

Today (Friday): Sunny skies should dominate over any increase in afternoon cloud levels. Humidity is up only a hair (dew points near 60 degrees by sunset), so high temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees shouldn’t have any muggy heat index added on top. Light east and southeast breezes occasionally gust near 15 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies may turn a bit cloudier at times. Southeasterly breezes should wane as the night wears on. Be sure to look east to see Venus on the horizon; look south to see Mars just above Orion. Low temperatures are in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): After a patch or two of fog dissipates, skies look partly sunny with higher humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). High temperatures aim for the upper 80s to low 90s. Afternoon southeasterly breezes develop but should stay below 10 mph. Summery conditions continue, as we expect for much of September. Only a tiny chance of a late afternoon shower or very quick thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. It’s a little sticky with low temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. We have only the slightest shower or storm chance, and we’ll update you if we see anything pop up on radar. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: Skies start partly sunny but may turn mostly cloudy by mid- to late afternoon as rain chances rise (about a 25 percent chance). Any shower or storm moving through shouldn’t last long or rain too heavily. High temperatures are mainly in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Clouds may stick around, even after a few showers or even a thunderstorm moves through the region. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Currently we’re trending cloudier and damper Labor Day (Monday) and Tuesday, so we’ll have to keep an eye on trends through this weekend. We could have some clouds, showers and a pop-up thunderstorm to contend with both days. High temperatures could be held back in the low to mid-80s in this cloudier, damper scenario. Even so, there should be plenty of moments of sun. Just keep track of radar with us. Confidence: Low-Medium

Beachcast

Labor Day weekend features highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s to low 70s from the Jersey Shore to the North Carolina Outer Banks. Skies are partly sunny as clouds and rain chances slowly rise during the weekend, very similar to here in Washington. The driest and sunniest weather may favor the Outer Banks. Winds should be pretty light and waves under two feet along all coastal areas. Water temperatures range from mid-70s north to the mid-80s south. Don’t forget that sunscreen!

