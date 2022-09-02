PM Update: A dry and warm start to the weekend as rain odds rise for Labor Day

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s highs in the mid- and upper 80s are a small step back from Thursday. With humidity remaining on the low side of moderate, it’s not too uncomfortable. Those humidity levels are on their way up this weekend. We’ll definitely feel it Saturday and Sunday. By Monday afternoon, that extra moisture might translate to numerous showers and storms.

Through Tonight: Occasional clouds will float by through the evening and into the night. They will be mainly thin and high, but there could be some low cloudiness or patchy fog toward morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly sunny should do it. Mostly sunny may be the story early in the day, with some clouds bubbling up over time in the midday heat. Highs will be mainly in the mid- and upper 80s. Dew points back in the mid or upper 60s will add a few degrees to the heat index. Winds will blow lightly from the south.

Sunday: It will be another day of mixed clouds and sun. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and around 90 for highs. It will still be fairly humid, but nothing too intense. Most spots will stay dry, but it’s not impossible a late-day shower or storm will develop.

Labor Day (Monday): Not a bad day, overall. We’ll see a good deal of dry time and even sunshine time, especially in the first half. Shower odds will grow, and may be widespread, in the afternoon and evening. With more clouds around, and the chance of rain, temperatures will be cooler than the rest of the weekend. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid-80s.

Pollen update: Weed and grass pollen are moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

